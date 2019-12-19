Banarpal: Under ‘Mo School’ campaign launched by the state government, Aluminum High School at Kulad under this block in Angul district has received Rs 4,18,455 from its alumni, which is highest in the entire block.

Finding it difficult to provide financial help to all schools for their development, the state government started a campaign called ‘Mo School’ in 2016, urging old students of a school to donate generously to their alma maters. The government is to provide double the collected fund.

The campaign was launched in Angul in 2017-18. Committees of old students were formed. Kulad Aluminum High School also has a committee, with two alumni from each batch. Till now, Rs 4,18,455 has been collected from 32 batches. And as per the norm, the government has provided double the collected money, i.e. Rs 8,36,910 to the school.

Among other students, Manoranjan Jena has donated Rs 50, 000 to his school which is the highest ever donation from an alumnus. He is followed by Ranjit Seth, Bules Jena and Kishore Swain who have donated Rs 30,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

With the money, the school’s old building has been repaired, a new toilet for girls, a library and a stage for observing functions have been constructed and the school gate has been given a facelift. That apart, the school’s drainage system has been improved, a clean drinking water facility has also been set up, informed headmaster Pramod Sahu.

School committee’s president Sujit Kumar Seth and Secretary Mukesh Kumar Jena said that they feel proud of their school. Under the ‘Mo School’ campaign their school has stood first in Banarpal block. But we will never rest on our laurels. Our efforts are on to collect more from graduated students.

Notably, there are 85 upper primary schools and 30 high schools in Banarpal block.

