Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says that he has always been fascinated by the diverse culture of India.

The actor has explored various Indian cultures with his films “Meri Pyaari Bindu”, “Bala”, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, which have been set in small towns. He shot extensively in the Northeast for his upcoming film “Anek”.

He adds this love for tradition and customs was inculcated in him as a child.

“I have been fascinated about the cultures and traditions of India since I was a child. My parents ensured that they taught me about how diverse my country is and inculcated the interest to know more and respect the different cultures existing in India,” he says.

Ayushmann feels Indians are fortunate to experience incredible diversity of a country that needs to be cherished deeply. He says, “As Indians, we are blessed to soak in so many cultures and experience so much richness of diversity.”

Besides Anek, Ayushmann will be seen in the movie “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He will be sharing the screen with actress Vaani Kapoor in the film.

He has also started the reading of “Doctor G”, which also stars actress Rakul Preet Singh. It will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

IANS