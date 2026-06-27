Bhubaneswar: A father and his daughter were injured after an Ama Bus allegedly hit their two-wheeler while travelling on the “wrong side” of the road in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar Saturday.

The accident took place while father and daughter were returning home from school.

According to eyewitnesses, “bus was moving on the wrong route when it struck them”. Residents stopped bus after mishap and alerted the police. They added that it was a narrow escape for the duo; however, both of them sustained injuries in the accident.

Mancheswar police reached the spot and launched an investigation into circumstances leading to the accident.