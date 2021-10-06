Bhubaneswar: Season-2 of ‘Ama Ghara, Ama Handishala’ competition organised by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) was launched Wednesday.

The competition, focused on promoting traditional Odia cuisines, was launched in partnership with Odisha Tourism.

OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra inaugurated the programme and informed about some vital modifications made in the competition for Season-2.

“The Season-1 of ‘Ama Ghara, Ama Handishala’ competition was started in 2020 amid Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It acclaimed nationwide popularity and the corporation planned to go ahead with the second edition of the competition,” the OTDC chairperson said.

“This season, the top 40 participants — selected by a team of experts — will be taken to different tourist destinations in Odisha and the procedure of their food preparation will be video graphed on the spot, Mishra added.

According to Mishra, the videos shot will be live telecasted. Interested women can take part in the competition by sending their videos of food preparation online.

It may be mentioned here that the competition-based programme ‘Ama Ghara, Ama Handishala’ was chalked out with a view to promote traditional Odia delicacies across the world.

PNN