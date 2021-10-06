Baliguda: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch Wednesday seized a leopard hide following a raid carried out near Siptiguda village under Baliguda Wildlife Range in Kandhamal district.

STF also arrested a trader who deals with wild animal body parts.

The anti-smuggling squad had received reliable inputs informing that the accused man was negotiating with a party to sell the leopard hide. Swinging into action, the STF personnel conducted a raid with the help of forest department officials of Baliguda in the morning.

The arrested man was identified as Bidyadhar Nayak from Hatapada Sahi under Baliguda block in Kandhamal district, an official said.

Following a thorough search, several incriminating instruments were also seized from the possession of Bidyadhar. As the accused could not produce any valid document in support of possessing the leopard skin, he was handed over to the forest department for due legal action.

Later in the day, Bidyadhar was produced in a local court.

During a special drive that started in 2020 against wildlife criminals and poachers, the STF has so far seized 16 leopard hides, nine elephant tusks, two deer hides, four live pangolins and 15 kilogram of pangolin scales and arrested 33 wildlife criminals, the official informed.

PNN