Chennai: Director Anoop S. Panicker’s long-awaited thriller, ‘Cadaver, featuring actress Amala Paul in the lead is all set to have a digital release.

The film will release on Disney + Hotstar.

The actress took to Twitter to make the announcement. She wrote: “The wait is almost over! I’m elated to announce, that ‘Cadaver’ – my first ever production – is soon to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar. It’s an absolute pinch me a moment.”

Apart from Amala Paul, the film will also feature Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Trigun, Athulya Ravi, Rithwika, Vinod Sagar, Jaya Rao, Vaishnavi Pillai, Pasupathi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Pushparaj and Velu Prabhakar.

‘Cadaver’ is a gritty bone -splitting crime thriller in which a police surgeon, Bhadra (Amala Paul) is brought on board by ACP Vishal as an investigation officer in a case of cold-blooded murder. The murders continue to take place and the mystery thickens as it deepens. As the case almost draws up to a close, Bhadra’s relentless pursuit of the case leads to the unveiling of the brain behind the murders.

The film, which has cinematography by Aravind Singh, has edited by San Lokesh.

Produced by Amala Paul herself under her home banner, the fast-paced thriller has music by Ranjin Raj and dialogues by Abhilash Pillai.

