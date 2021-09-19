Chandigarh: Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Sunday greeted Charanjit Singh Channi, who is going to be the next Chief Minister of the state.

“My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border,” said Amarinder Singh in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from his post as the Chief Minister of Punjab after months of political tussle, saying he stepped down as he felt ‘humiliated’.

At the same time, he said that the “future politics option is always there and I will use that option”.

Amarinder Singh also termed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh as a ‘disaster’ who would not be acceptable to him as his successor.