We love to eat dates mostly because of how delicious these dark fruits are. It’s important to note that the fruit of the date palm tree also comes with a lot of health benefits. The umpteen health benefits of dates have made the delicious fruit of the most sought after foods.

Dates are a good source of various vitamins and minerals, energy, sugar, and fiber. It also contains calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

Amazing health benefits of dates and reasons why you should eat it regularly:

Protein rich: Add some dates in your diet to load up on proteins. Dates are a strong source for proteins that help us in staying fit, and even keep our muscles strong. A lot of regular gym goers are asked to eat a couple of dates every day as part of their daily routine.

Rich in vitamins: Dates contain vitamins such as B1, B2, B3 and B5, as well as A1 and C. If you have a few dates every day, you won’t have to take vitamin supplements. Dates contain natural sugars such as glucose, sucrose, and fructose, too. So it works really well as a quick snack.

Improves bone health: Dates are rich in selenium, manganese, copper, and magnesium, and all of these are required when it comes to keeping our bones healthy, and preventing conditions such as osteoporosis.

Rich in iron: Dates also contain iron, which is highly recommended for those who suffer from iron deficiency. Severe iron-deficiency anemia may cause fatigue or tiredness, shortness of breath, or chest pain. Plus it’s great for blood purification as well.

Promotes digestion: If you soak few dates in water and chew on them daily, your digestive system will behave itself very well. Due to its high fibre content it is also recommended for those who have trouble with constipation.