The spicy, aromatic root of the ginger plant has been used by many cultures in cooking and in medicine. It is also used in tea for its amazing flavour.

Ginger has many beneficial properties within itself. For this reason, ginger is used extensively in Indian cuisine. It is also used in Ayurveda to make medicinal products.

Let’s learn about the benefits of ginger water.

Nutrients like gingerols, fiber, calcium, potassium, antioxidants found within it provide various health benefits. Drinking ginger water every day improves digestion. Due to its consumption, stomach related problems will vanish within a few days. Drinking this daily also removes problem of stomach irritation.

In ginger water, zinc content is very high. It increases the amount of insulin in the body which keeps sugar levels at bay for diabetic patients.

Consumption of this water also reduces food craving and fat burns. The amount of calories in ginger water is zero which is beneficial for obese people.

According to a study, intake of light hot water of ginger daily during periods can reduce the pain, blotting and torsion problems in women. This is due to the anti-inflammatory properties present in ginger.

Often during exercise, our muscles get damaged. Ginger water can prove to be very helpful in repairing them. Daily consumption of this water speeds up the repairing process. If you feel nauseated, ginger water can give you immediate relief.