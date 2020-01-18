E-commerce giant Amazon will kick off its Great Indian Sale 2020 this weekend which will run from January 19 to January 22.

Amazon promises huge discounts on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics during this sale which will be Amazon’s first big sale of the year. Prime members will have early access to the Great Indian Sale 2020 as always, starting 12pm January 18. The company has revealed upcoming deals on popular smartphones that will go live during the Great Indian Sale 2020.

Let’s take a look at them.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 promises to bring up to 40 per cent discount on some of the hot-selling smartphones with ‘lowest prices’ on select models. The company has revealed several such deals already.

According to Amazon India website, OnePlus 7T will be sold at Rs 34,999 during the Amazon sale while the Galaxy M30s will be sold at Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will retail at Rs 13,999, Oppo F11 will be available at Rs 13,990 and the Vivo V20 at Rs 9,999 during the sale.

Oppo’s Reno 2F will get an extra Rs. 3,000 off as an instant discount with exchange offer. Reno 10x Zoom will be available at a discount worth Rs 6,000 on all prepaid orders. Samsung Galaxy A50s will be available with an extra discount of Rs 1,500 with exchange of old phone. Extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange is applicable on the Vivo S1 as well.

Coming to premium phones, Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will offer heavy discounts on iPhone XR and OnePlus 7T Pro.

Apart from deals on popular smartphones, the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will also offer heavy discounts on a large collection of mobile accessories such as power banks, Bluetooth headsets, cables and chargers, selfie sticks and much more.