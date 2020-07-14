New Delhi: Amazon India Tuesday said it has launched a skilling programme under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) across its warehouses in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The initiative has been launched with a pilot program for 1,000 apprentices, and will be scaled further, Amazon India said in a statement.

“The company aims at training youth whose learning journey or placement was impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic. Apprentices will be identified through various sources including NSDC-accredited training centres (DDU-GKY Centres) and the NSDC Skilling Database,” it added.

“For us, skilling is not only meaningful but a sustainable and long-term approach. We are deeply invested in creating opportunities for the youth which will help them secure gainful and skilled employment in the future. We are excited to launch the pilot program with 1,000 apprentices at our Fulfilment Centres and then scale further with time,” Amazon India Director of Human Resources (Customer Fulfilment) Swati Rustagi said.

During the six-month programme, the apprentices will be trained on warehousing and inventory management skills for the roles of warehouse associates and process associates, and will receive a monthly stipend in line with guidelines mandated under NAPS, the statement said.

The curriculum will consist of a mix of classroom sessions, on-the-job learning and assessments held at the fulfilment centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said.

The training sessions will be conducted with high standard of preventive health and safety measures including social distancing and regular sanitisation, Amazon India said.

At the end of the programme, the apprentices will be assessed by the Logistics Sector Skill Council and post the assessment, they will receive a certification.

After certification, the apprentices will be eligible to be considered for available seasonal and full-time employment opportunities.

In September 2019, Amazon India announced its partnership with Sol’s ARC, an NGO, to train and create employment opportunities for young adults with autism and intellectual disabilities.

“It is encouraging to see large job creators like Amazon furthering our vision to enhance employability of the youth. We are confident that this apprentice program will help create a skilled workforce which will greatly benefit our communities and the economy,” Anita Srivastava, Joint Director at Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship, said.

