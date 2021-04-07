Mumbai: A Mumbai court Wednesday extended the NIA custody ofsuspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze till April 9 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) March 13.

He was Wednesday produced before special NIA court judge P R Sitre, who extended his custody to the probe agency till April 9.

The NIA had sought the extension of Vaze’s remand for further probe into the case.

Two other accused in the case — suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor — wereremanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.

The court also allowed the CBI to question Vaze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A Scorpio with explosives was found near Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai February 25.

Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane March 5.

