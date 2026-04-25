Imphal: A day after three people were killed and several others injured in a violent clash in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, central and state security forces Saturday intensified operations to apprehend those involved and prevent further escalation, officials said.

A police official in Imphal stated that security measures have been significantly enhanced in the area to prevent any further escalation of violence. Operations are ongoing in the surrounding regions, he added.

Ukhrul district, which shares an inter-state border with Nagaland and an international border with Myanmar, is predominantly inhabited by the Tangkhul Naga community.

According to police, a heavy exchange of fire took place in the Mullam village area under the Litan police station Friday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. The deceased have been identified as Paominlun Haolai (22), Letlal Sitlhou (41), and Horshokmi Jamang (29).

Haolai and Sitlhou belonged to the Kuki community, while Jamang was from the Tangkhul Naga community. They were residents of three different districts — Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Kamjong. Many houses were burnt down in the Mullam village during the clash.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Thadou tribal community, strongly condemned the incident and urged people to stand united against violence while working collectively toward a peaceful, secure, and prosperous society.

Condemning the violence in Mullam village, she said that the senseless acts by armed miscreants have devastated homes, destroyed property, and left many innocent civilians injured, including women and children.

“Such barbaric acts against unarmed villagers are not only inhuman but also a direct assault on the very fabric of our society. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt solidarity to all the victims and affected families. In this hour of grief and suffering, the pain of those who have lost their homes, security, and peace is profoundly felt. I stand firmly with every affected individual, especially the women and children who have borne the brunt of this tragedy,” Kipgen said.

The Minister, who holds the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department portfolio, further appealed to all communities to exercise utmost restraint. “At this critical juncture, I make a strong and earnest appeal to all communities to uphold peace. Violence does not offer solutions; it only deepens wounds, erodes trust, and obstructs progress, development, and lasting peace. We must reject hatred and retaliation and instead come together in unity to rebuild and move forward,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Thadou Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Thadou tribal community, expressed concern that a repeat of the prolonged Kuki-Naga clashes of the 1990s would be unimaginable, especially at a time when ongoing Kuki-Meitei tensions have already caused significant devastation.

The organisation appealed to all sides to refrain from targeting or involving the Thadou community in the conflict. It also advised members of the Thadou community and villages to remain neutral, avoid participation in any form of violence, and clearly identify themselves as “Thadou” to minimise the risk of misidentification.

In a separate development, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Khumkot village in Chandel district. The recovered items included four single-barreled rifles, four Pompi rifles, seven Pompi shells, three grenades, a detonator, and five Baofeng radio sets, along with chargers.

Meanwhile, in a prompt and well-coordinated midnight operation, the Assam Rifles successfully rescued a 55-year-old individual from Sengui village in Churachandpur district. A defence spokesperson said the operation was launched following a formal request from the district administration to ensure the individual’s safety. The man, who had been residing at his spouse’s home in Sengui for the past 15 years, required urgent intervention after a video related to him went viral on social media platforms, posing a significant threat to his safety.

Acting swiftly on the request, Assam Rifles personnel, in coordination with local police authorities from Sangaikot and Chakpikarong, carried out the evacuation smoothly without any untoward incident. The individual was transported under secure arrangements and later handed over to Chakpikarong Police Station for further necessary action in coordination with Chandel Police.

The successful operation highlights the strong coordination between the Assam Rifles and local civil administration in maintaining law and order. By responding decisively to emerging threats amplified through digital platforms, the force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting civilians and preserving peace across Manipur, the spokesman said.