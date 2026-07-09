Kalahandi: An 11-year-old girl died after the 108 ambulance transporting her to a hospital reportedly developed a mechanical problem, delaying her treatment in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Thursday.

The girl was being shifted from Narla Community Health Centre to Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College & Hospital, Bhawanipatna, when the ambulance allegedly ‘suffered a tyre failure’ on the way. Her family claimed the vehicle remained stuck for several hours, leaving the critically ill girl without timely medical assistance.

The child’s father alleged that the delay caused by the ambulance breakdown contributed to her death and questioned the functioning of emergency healthcare services. He also accused the concerned authorities of failing to provide an immediate alternative arrangement.

According to the family, the ambulance’s spare tyre was also unusable, further prolonging the delay. The girl was later moved to another ambulance and taken to Bhabanipatana Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.