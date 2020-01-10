Angul: The absence of staff at the Angul Municipal Corporation (AMC) office is affecting the smooth flow of work. Locals alleged that some officers are perennially absent or not in their seats during office hours. Hence people who go to the AMC office are finding it difficult to get their jobs done or grievances addressed. Those wanting birth and death certificates are facing the maximum problem.

When contacted to Municipal Corporation Officer Binod Chandra Panda said that the activities of the staff are being tracked and steps will be taken if they are found absent or missing from their chair during office hours.

It should be stated here that a biometric machine has been installed at the main entrance of the office for entry and exit and some departments are covered by CCTV. However, these have failed to restrict the staff members from disappearing during duty hours.

The common excuses when an official is not in his chair are: “The person has gone to the Collector’s office” or “He is visiting a family which is facing some trouble.”

