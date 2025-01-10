Mumbai: Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 51 on 10th January 2025. Commemorating the special day, his Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel penned a special birthday post on her official Instagram handle.

Ameesha Patel dropped a throwback picture with Hrithik Roshan, along with a heartfelt note that went, “Happiest bday @hrithikroshan and 25 years of our film KAHO NAA … PYAAR HAIN !!! Double celebration! This picture was where the celebrations all started at my house n brings back such cute memories!! What a blast we had n what a cute journey!!! May u have a GADAR of a year this 2025 !! All my love.”

Additionally, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a group picture with Hrithik Roshan, boyfriend Aly Goni, brother Zayed Khan, and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Khan. Her post also included the caption, “Happyyy happiest birthday Rye… and huge celebrations for 25 years of KNPH (red heart, folded hands, pray, bow down and evil eye emojis) and I know the bestttt of your talent and personality starts now…”

Celebrating 25 years of release, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will be hitting the cinema halls once again on 10th January 2025. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ameesha Patel revealed, “I am extremely grateful. It is the love of the audiences that even after so many years they love and support me soo much.

Recently, Gadar 1 was re-released and then Gadar 2 managed to take the box office by storm, and now Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is about to reach the cinema halls once again and I think it’s the audience’s love for iconic films like this that Hrithik and me get to come to the 70mm screen with our debut film. The film remains relevant even after so many years and continues to receive so much love from the audience.”

With Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan as leads, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also featured Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee in prominent roles.