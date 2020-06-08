New Delhi: China is aggressively pursuing a diverse range of tactics – from cyber-attacks to recruiting insiders for economic espionage. This information was shared by Indian security agencies. They have asked all concerned to remain alert. The specific alert has been circulated among key stakeholders. It suggests Chinese operatives are planning to steal classified cutting-edge defense technology. They are also eyeing to recruit best academicians and researchers around the globe, especially from the United States.

Stealing technology

Sources said they have noticed that China has authorised an ‘aggressive programme of stealing US science and technology information by’. They do so by recruiting Americans in the technology sector with access to trade secrets.

In the technology sector of the US, many Indians scientists are working at the forefront. “This is a serious matter for Indian government and security establishments,” said a top source said. He added that China always pursues economic espionage. This is because it suits their low cost manufacturing sector on the basis of stolen research. They also benefit due to the costly design developed by top companies across the globe.

Alert issued

“An alert was also issued in early January about Chinese cyber intrusion attempts at several companies where Indian researchers are working. The espionage attempt was to target UAV technology and certain top-end military equipment designs. After stealing the techniques and design, China starts producing these equipment domestically and sells at a cheaper rate. It therefore causes irreparable damage to the original equipment manufacturers,” sources in the security establishment observed.

Chinese espionage attempts in the US

Recently, the US accused China for targeting academia by sending researchers to American labs. The US has also found that young recruits of the People’s Liberation Army posing as students joining various universities. They are doing so to get research papers and recruit academia.

Earlier this year, the US charged a former Boston University student of visa fraud. He had failed to disclose the status as a lieutenant in the People’s Liberation Army. The US intelligence agencies have found that their ‘universities have become a soft target in the global espionage war with China’.

In January this year, the US Department of Justice charged a leading academician at the Harvard University. He had hidden his alleged role in a Chinese government programme.

FBI observations

In July last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray had an important revelation to make. He said that the FBI is probing nearly 1,000 cases of economic espionage and attempted intellectual property theft. Wray said, nearly all of the attempts originated from China.

Indian missions warned

Information regarding Chinese spies and the threats they are posing have been provided to Indian Missions abroad. China is also targetting Indian scientists in other parts of the world.

Sources further stated that security establishments in India have informed the scientist fraternity to be on alert.

Successful attempt

The Chinese had earlier recruited Dongfan Chung, a person working at Boeing for economic espionage. Chung had stolen secret technology to benefit Chinese government.

“There has been intense debate on the international platforms regarding Chinese-sponsored theft of intellectual property. American agencies have gone on record to say that China was targeting trade secrets. In the backdrop of pandemic and global health crisis, Indian establishments in defence and technology sectors have been told to be extra cautious,” the sources added.

Agencies