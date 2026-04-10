Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Friday said the proposed Metro Rail project in Bhubaneswar “has not been scrapped and remains under consideration,” amid a political row over a recent Cabinet decision to put it on hold citing feasibility concerns.

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said the project is necessary in view of rapid urbanisation in the capital city, even as a slugfest erupted between the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD and Congress.

Leaders across party lines have urged the government not to abandon the project, asserting that the city’s expansion warrants a robust mobility plan to help build a ‘Sambrudh Odisha’ (developed Odisha).

The clarification came after BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar raised the issue with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and dashed off a letter seeking reconsideration of the decision.

“We are well aware of the fact that certain Development Projects are taken up by Government keeping larger public interest in view and not for profit. None of the Metros in India have been implemented with an anticipation of immediate profitability.

“These are all subsidised by the concerned State Govts. I have spoken to Hon’ble CM Sri @MohanM Odisha & requested him to kindly consider revisiting the State Cabinet Decision of suspending the implementation of Metro Rail Project for Bhubaneswar,” Sarangi said in an X post, where she attached a five-page letter addressed to Majhi.

Noting that the Metro Rail project is not just about transportation, but a catalyst for job creation, economic stimulation and urban development, Sarangi said shelving it means missing out on these multiplier effects. At a time when the world is focusing on sustainable urban living, withdrawing from clean, electric metro system is counter intuitive, she pointed out.

A day earlier, BJD MP Sasmit Patra also wrote to the chief minister urging reconsideration of the decision, and suggested adopting the Jaipur funding model in consultation with the Centre.

“On April 8, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved Jaipur Metro Phase-2 (41 km over Rs 13,000 crore) under the Metro Rail Policy, 2017. It will be implemented through a SPV (special purpose vehicle) on a 50:50 sharing by the Centre and the state and supported by subordinate debt and external financing,” Patra stated in the letter.

“The Odisha Metro (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda-Puri), with an approved cost of only Rs 6,255 crore in 2024, could be developed on the Jaipur model,” he added.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh, both from the BJD, also urged the state government to revisit the decision, saying the project would significantly improve connectivity between the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Youth Congress warned of protests against the move to halt the project.

“This move has crushed the aspiration of the people. We will launch an agitation if the government does not reconsider its decision,” said Youth Congress leader Yasir Nawaz.

Amid growing resentment, Mohapatra said the project remains under active consideration and the Bhubaneswar Metro Corporation office continues to function.

He added that the chief minister is reviewing all aspects, while an inter-ministerial committee has been formed to examine its feasibility and future course.

The minister also said a comprehensive mobility plan is being prepared and indicated that the project may be aligned with central schemes.

“The previous government had not taken the Center’s assistance, while now plans are made to implement the project along with central schemes,” he said.

PTI