New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has once again been admitted to AIIMS hospital. Monday late night, Shah was admitted at the AIIMS a few days after he recovered from COVID-19.

Amit Shah is currently under observation at AIIMS. A team of doctors under the aegis of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his condition.

COVID-19 had hit the top rung of Indian politics with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit having earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19, while Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma succumbed to the infection.

PNN