New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday hate speeches like ‘goli maro’ and ‘Indo-Pak match’ should not have been made by BJP leaders during the recent Delhi Assembly election campaigns and that such remarks may have resulted in the party’s defeat.

Shah, however, said the BJP does not fight elections just for victory or defeat but believes in expanding its ideology through polls.

“Statements like ‘goli maro’ and ‘Indo-Pak match’ should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such remarks,” Shah said while attending an event here.

Replying to a question, Shah admitted that the BJP may have suffered because of the statements made by some party leaders while campaigning for the Delhi polls.

The home minister said his assessment on Delhi elections went wrong but asserted that the result of the polls was not a mandate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier while attending another programme Thursday the Home Minister said India has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards narcotics and the country’s measures to control it will be overhauled so that smuggling and trade of drugs is stopped completely.

The ‘dirty money’ obtained from narcotics trade is also used for funding global terrorism and other transnational crimes, Shah noted and added that it was the need of the hour for all the countries to join hands and fight the problem.

Inaugurating a two-day conference on ‘Combating Drug Trafficking’ for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) partner nations, Shah said, “We will not allow drugs from any country of the world to enter into our country nor will we allow it to go out of the country.”

Declaring that India has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards all kinds of narcotics, the home minister said the country wants to closely work with BIMSTEC and other nations to wipe out the menace.

“I want to assure that India is committed to end the drug menace and will take the lead role to check narcotics trade in the world,” Shah said. “India will leave no stone unturned to tackle the problem strongly,” he asserted.

