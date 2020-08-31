New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted in All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi for post-Covid care two weeks ago, was discharged Monday morning.

“Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-Covid Care. He was discharged today at 7 a.m. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume the routine activities,” said AIIMS media and protocol division Chairperson Aarti Vij.

On Saturday, AIIMS had issued a health bulletin stating that Shah has recovered and will be discharged soon.

The 55-year-old leader was admitted to the apex institute for post-Covid treatment after he complained of fatigue and body aches, four days after recovering from the viral disease and testing negative.

On August 2, he had tweeted about his corona positive report after initial symptoms of the disease. He was then admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and discharged on August 14.

Earlier this morning, he tweeted Onam greetings and wrote, “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health, and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Happy Onam!”