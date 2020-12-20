Bolpur (West Bengal): People want to put an end to political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration in West Bengal. Stating this here Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that anger is prevailing in all parts of Bengal as the state has deviated from the path of development. The Home Minister also said that people in Bengal wants a change. So the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress must go. Amit Shah took part in a roadshow here in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and made the comments.

Addressing people during a roadshow in this town associated with Bengali cultural and literary icon Rabindranath Tagore, Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Bengal of gold) if the BJP is voted to power.

“I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This roadshow is a reflection of people’s anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. This crowd reflects people’s faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah told the massive gathering at the roadshow.

The BJP leader said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but ‘getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration’.

The roadshow began around 3.10 pm from Dakbunglow grounds here and ended at the Bolpur Chowrasta junction.

Shah was standing on top of a decked-up lorry along with West Bengal state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. He was seen waving to the crowd, as saffron party supporters raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Amit Shah Zindabad’ slogans.

Hundreds of people, standing on both sides of the road, cheered the home minister as he made his way through the crowd.