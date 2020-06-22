Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed happiness after the Supreme Court gave the go ahead for the annual Puri Rath Yatra. “Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on,” Shah tweeted immediately after the apex court’s decision became public. He congratulated the people of Odisha following the court verdict.

“It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed,” Shah stated.

As per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said he spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb (the King of Puri) and Puri Shankaracharya late Sunday evening and sought their views on the Rath Yatra.

The Union Minister has also spoken to the Solicitor General Monday morning. Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place Monday afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the apex court, Shah said.

PNN