New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday pledged to dedicate himself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of India and spread the message among countrymen.

The Union Minister took the pledge on the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of the first Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. His birth anniversary is being celebrated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) since 2014.

“I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen,” Shah tweeted.

“I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country.”

The Home Minister, while paying tributes to Patel on behalf of a grateful nation, said: “Salutation to the Iron Man, Sardar Patel ji, who is an epitome of national unity and lives in the heart of every Indian.”

“Sardar Patel united the nation post-Independence which was scattered in hundreds of princely states and laid the foundation of today’s strong India. Country can never forget his great contribution, decisive leadership and unparalleled commitment towards the motherland.”

The Minister said “iron willed leadership, devotion and patriotism of Sardar Patel ji will continue to guide us.”

The Home Minister said “from uniting India to reconstruction of the Somnath Temple’, Sardar Patel devoted each and every moment of his life for the unity and integration of the country. On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my respects to Sardar Patel, a great patriot and Iron Man of India.”

Born October 31, 1875 in Nadiad in Gujarat, Patel passes away December 15, 1950 in Mumbai.