Chennai: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah Sunday will release a book here that chronicles two years in office of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The function is being hosted by Union Minister of Environment Forests, Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

The book — titled ‘Listening, Learning and Leading’ — captures a few glimpses of the Vice President’s 330 public engagements in all the states and union territories of the country during the last two years, said an official statement.

Naidu has delivered 61 convocation addresses, interacted with students on 35 occasions, visited 97 scientific and technological research institutions and delivered 25 special lectures.

The book also contains Naidu’s important diplomatic engagements, including his visits to 19 countries in four continents and his achievements and initiatives as Rajya Sabha Chairman.

He was the first Indian Vice President to visit Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Malta. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and several others attend the function.