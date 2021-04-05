Jagdalpur: The fight against ultras will be intensified to end the Naxal menace, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Monday. He took stock of the situation in the aftermath of the killing 22 security personnel in an attack by the rebels in Chhattisgarh. Amit Shah said that all efforts will be made to nab those involved in the gruesome killing of security forces.

Shah talked to reporters after chairing a high-level meeting here on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation. He said the sacrifices of the security personnel will always be remembered for taking this battle to a ‘decisive turn’. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior officials of the state police and CRPF were present in the meeting.

Thirty one security personnel were also injured Saturday in the gun-battle with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages. The villages are situated along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar region.

“I want to assure the country that this fight will not be stopped. Rather it will continue with more intensity till the end. In this fight, our victory is definite in the end,” Shah said.

Also read: Home Minister Amit Shah leaves for Chhattisgarh to review Maoist attack

The home minister paid tributes to the martyred personnel on behalf of the country, the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Their supreme sacrifices will not go in vain. The country will always remember their sacrifice for taking this battle to a ‘decisive turn’, asserted Shah.

“In the last few years, the fight against Naxals has reached a decisive turn. This unfortunate incident has taken the fight two steps ahead,” he added.

Shah said during the review meeting with the chief minister and personnel of various security forces, officials themselves suggested that the intensity of this fight should not be hampered. He said it shows the morale of the forces is intact and high, he said.

Shah said in the last five-six years, they have achieved success in setting up camps of security forces in the interior areas.

“Both the central and state governments have been jointly making inroads (into Maoist strongholds). Therefore, such incidents come to fore out of their (Maoists) frustration,” informed Shah.

The minister said the central and state governments have been working on both fronts. One is to expedite the development works in tribal areas and the second to intensify action against the extremists.

Earlier, Shah attended the wreath-laying ceremony here to pay homage to the security personnel who lost their lives. It is Shah’s first visit to the Bastar region after assuming the charge of Union home minister, an official said.