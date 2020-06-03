Mumbai: Veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most popular couples in Hindi cinema history.

Even after years of being together, both Amitabh and Jaya do not fail to praise each other, signaling that the love between them is still alive.

Today is their 47th wedding ceremony. So on this occasion let us tell you some unknown facts related to their wedding day.

It was back in 1971, when Rishikesh Mukherjee casted both Amitabh and Jaya together in the film Guddi. However, due to some differences, Big B was fired from the movie. It is believed that the incident changed their fate.

Amitabh was inclined towards Jaya after seeing her in the movie. On the other hand, Jaya had always had a soft corner for Amitabh.

Later, the two went on to appear in Abhiman in 1973. During the film, both decided to get married. 3 June 1973, Amitabh and Jaya got married in a very simple ceremony.

Written in Hindi, even the wedding card was very plain and bland. All rituals were performed in full traditional manner. Only a very few people including Amitabh’s father and legendary lyricist Gulzar were present during the ‘Barat’.

While from Jaya’s side, family members, actors Asrani and Farida Jalal were present.