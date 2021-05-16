Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said Sunday he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star had taken the first jab last month. Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to give an update to fans and followers.

“Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one…” Bachchan captioned a picture of him receiving the shot. It was clear he was in a jovial mood as he referred to the ‘Dusara’.

In April, the veteran actor had said that all eligible members of his family, except actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Abhishek was away shooting for his upcoming social comedy Dasvi.

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, actor and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

The government launched March 1 the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age. Also included in the group was those aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities.

Amitabh will next be seen on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He has already started the round of teaser questions for the audience.