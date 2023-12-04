Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for greeting his fans outside his residence every Sunday, from the past over 40 years, was now joined by a young member of the Bachchan family.

Known for his ‘Sunday darshan’ at Jalsa, Big B was accompanied by his grandchild, the son of his niece Naina Bachchan.

Naina is the daughter of Amitabh’s younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan. She is married to actor Kunal Kapoor. Naina and Kunal had tied the knot in February 2015.

Taking to social media, the Piku actor shared a collage, wherein we can see Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan holding the little boy, with the latter’s mother clicking picture from behind.

Abhishek is wearing white tee shirt and matching joggers.

The other picture in the collage shows Amitabh donning a white shawl and waving at his fans, who were waiting for him outside his residence.

The photo shows a huge crowd waving back at the Brahmastra actor.

In the caption, Amitabh wrote in Hindi: “Tau, Nana ko chali hai pidi, dekhne Jalsa gate par… yeh fatak par kya gul khila hai, dekhen ham bhi chalkar. Yeh bheed jama kyun hoti hai, aankehin chakit yun ghoore. Amma godi, bhaage bhaiya, nana ko dur hi rakhe.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is currently hosting the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’. He next has The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly and Thalaivar 170.