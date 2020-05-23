Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Amphan has damaged nearly 500 houses and rural roads of total length of 150 km in state, office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said in a report, Saturday.

At least 10 districts – Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Puri have been affected due to the impact of the cyclone. Out of those, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur have been severely affected. Over 44 lakh people of 9,833 villages in 92 blocks and 272 wards of 22 Urban Local Bodies have been affected in 10 districts.

About 500 houses have been fully damaged and 15,000 houses got partially damaged, the report said.

Similarly, 28 large animals, 9 small animals and 3,680 poultry birds perished in the fury.

As per preliminary damage assessment of power infrastructure, 34 km of 33 KV lines, 453 km of 11 KV lines, 680 km of LT lines and 2,439 number of distribution transformers have been damaged. So far, 85 per cent of the affected consumers have got back power. Restoration is in full swing and complete restoration is expected soon.

Altogether 4,930 telecom sites are fully/partially damaged in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts, of which, 90 per cent of have been made functional.

No major damage to water supply projects has been reported. The state government has stuck to its claim of zero human casualties so far.

While 4,000 trees uprooted in Cuttack and Balasore wildlife divisions, uprooting of 2,000 casurina trees reported from Astarang forest range, the government said.

As per the report, 14 fishing boats & 41 nets fully damaged and 41 boats partially damaged in the storm.

Besides, 646 anganwadi centres, 1,552 primary school buildings and 298 panchayat buildings have been damaged in the state.

The government further said that detailed survey to assess the damage caused to houses, standing crops is going on and will be completed by May 26. All government officials engaged in damage assessment and restoration activities are not allowed to avail any public holidays till the assessment and restoration works are completed, it added.