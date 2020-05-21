Balasore/Bhadrak: A large number of kutcha houses of Khaira block in Balasore district suffered extensive damage due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’. Many houses have collapsed increasing the misery of people. The region had been battered by heavy rains and high speed winds since late Tuesday night.

A large number of trees were uprooted in the locality bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. Several houses in Ohada, Banaparia, Nuasahi, Brahmachari villages of Achyutapur and Nandu panchayats suffered damage. Residents of these houses are now being moved to cyclone shelters.

A woman of Bhogarai block in Balasore district was killed after an electric pole fell on her. The district recorded wind speed ranging from 100-110km.

The fishing community of Balasore was hit badly. Scores of thatched houses have been destroyed due to ‘Amphan’.

The district administration evacuated 49,000 people from villages located close to the sea and kept at 400 cyclone shelter homes. More than 125 pregnant women have been shifted to several hospitals as a safety measure.

13K people evacuated in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: As many as 13,000 people were evacuated in Bhadrak district to cyclone shelters till Wednesday morning. Cooked food, temporary beds, candles and other essential commodities were supplied to the people at the shelters.

The fallen trees blocked the roads for a few hours causing traffic snarls in several parts of the district. Three NDRF team and two ODRAF teams are engaged in rescuing people to cyclone shelter homes.

A three-month-old boy died after a wall at Dakhinapari village in Kampada panchayat of Tihidi block.

Safety measures: Bhadrak district admin shifts 158 pregnant women to hospitals

The district administration shifted as many as 158 pregnant women to hospitals as a safety measure. The administration evacuated residents from low-lying areas and thatched houses to various cyclone shelters. In view of the emergency, pregnant women of the district were shifted to various hospitals so that they could receive proper medical attention.

A total of 158 pregnant women were admitted to hospitals out of which 45 are from Basudevpur block.

Heavy rains coupled with high speed wind created extensive damage in Bari block of Jajpur district. Power supply was snapped while electric poles were uprooted. At many places, walls have collapsed and trees were uprooted.

In Jagatsinghpur, the storm has flattened hundreds of houses while road communication was breached and power supply was disrupted. Uprooting of trees on Ersama-Chatua road near Ersama high school blocked communication. Similar situations were seen at Titira on Balikuda-Borikina road and at Boda and Tihu areas on Balikuda-Naugaon road. Several places at Paradip including Nehru Bungalow, the front side road of Additional Collector’s office and Kumbhira Chhak had road breaches.

Kendrapara also bore the brunt of the cyclonic storm as wind speed exceeded 100 to 120 kmph. A number of kutcha houses were flattened. Electric poles and trees were uprooted in Rajanagar and Mahakalapada.

PNN