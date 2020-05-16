Bhubaneswar: With the IMD’s prediction that cyclone ‘Amphan’ is likely to affect the north Odisha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Saturday held a review meeting with the senior officials of the state government. It was revealed at the meeting that around seven lakh people of 649 coastal villages will be affected by the storm.

Gauba reviewed the preparedness made by Odisha with Chief Secretary Asit Tripahy over video-conference Saturday afternoon. He appreciated the preparedness of Odisha for the impending cyclone amidst the measures for Covid-19.

Outlining the state’s preparedness, Tripathy said, “We are in constant touch with IMD regarding the updates about the cyclone. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are ready for emergency rescue and relief operations.”

The personnel have been equipped with necessary instruments to tackle the eventuality. Steps have been taken to preposition them at strategic points, he said.

Since power infrastructure is likely to be affected, the Chief Secretary said power gangs are being pre-positioned to start the immediate restoration after the cyclone passes away.

Around 403 cyclone shelters have been identified in the areas that are likely to be affected by the storm. Of these, 105 shelters are being used as temporary medical camps and quarantine centres for Covid care, Tripathy said, adding, Covid test of the persons accommodated in these centres are being done expeditiously so that persons with negative report can be sent for home quarantine.

As a contingency arrangement, alternative buildings have also been identified for use as cyclone shelter, in case of the need for more evacuation, he further said.

Tripathy informed the Cabinet Secretary that around seven lakh people in 649 villages along the sea coast are likely to be severely affected.

Similarly, standing crop in lakhs of hectares, particularly ripe summer paddy, pulses & oil seeds, cashew, mango, coconut and vegetables, are likely to be damaged by the heavy rainfall and wind, he said.

Stating that Collectors of all 12 costal districts have been kept on alert and they are prepared for any eventuality, in case the cyclone takes a re-curve.