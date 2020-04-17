In this era of technology, people are living in sky scrapers. People are ready to shell out huge amount to stay in these tall building, but you will be surprised to know that there is a village in Australia where the entire population lives underground.

The name of this unique village is ‘Coober Pedy’ located in southern Australia. The unique feature about this village is that almost all people live in underground houses. These houses may look ordinary when viewed from outside, but are like luxurious hotels from inside.

Actually, there are many opal mines and people live in the empty mines. Worth mentioning, opal is a milky white coloured precious stone which people wear in their hands by placing it in a ring. Coober Pedi is also called the opal capital of the world, as it has the highest number of opal mines in the world.

According to media reports, the mining work first started here in 1915. Since it is a desert area, the temperature rises in summer and comes down in winter which causes several problems to the people. Later people started living in the empty mines to escape extreme heat and cold.

These underground homes neither require AC in summer nor heaters in winter. Today, there are more than 1500 underground houses where people live in.

These houses are equipped with all kinds of amenities. Many Hollywood films have also been shot here which include Pitch Black (2000) and the producer has left the spaceship used in the film, which has now become a centre of attraction for the tourists.