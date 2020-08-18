New Delhi: India ODI women’s team skipper Mithali Raj and star batswoman Smriti Mandhana paid rich tributes Monday to Mahendra Singh Dhon. They called the two-time World Cup winning captain ‘an inspiration and institution in himself’. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies. He retired from international cricket Saturday.

“Dhoni is an inspiration and institution in himself. He literally walks the talk. He is the dream of every small-town boy who aspires to play for India and achieve it all,” Mithali said in a video. The video has been posted by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

“Respect, fame and the love of people, I particularly admired him for his nerves of steel, innate calm and cool visage. Even under the most difficult situations he remained unruffled. And of course his inimitable style, whether it is batting or wicket-keeping,” Mithali stated.

See link: https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen/status/1295249977317326848

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20I matches for India.

“That helicopter shot, outside of any cricketing textbook, is a testament of his originality, talent and self belief. There will never be another like him. MS Dhoni is a legend etched in time forever,” stated Mithali.

Mandhana also heaped praise on Dhoni. “I still remember the way Dhoni sir walked out to bat in the 2011 World Cup final. The confidence on his face was something which I got inspired. Truly inspirational,” Mandhana said in another video uploaded by the cricket board.

See link: https://twitter.com/BCCIWomen/status/1295216632411824129

“I am sure he has inspired everyone to be a better cricketer, a leader and most importantly a better human being. Thank you for your contribution Dhoni sir,” she added.