Built in 1978

It took its time to rise to fame

But today, the word “Best” defines its name.

Football, hockey, tennis, basketball

Name a sport and the stadium has it all.

Eight lanes of synthetic athletics track,

Gives athletes the motivation of never turning back.

India’s First Olympic standard pink and blue water-based AstroTurf,

Dive in to explore its facilities and other cool stuff.

From organizing HIL and ISL

It’s been a journey and not just a fairy tale.

World hockey series, Gold Cup, and World Cups

We hosted them all without any hiccups.

Olympic and FIFA qualifiers are next,

Everything will be smooth and will be better than the best.

Facing cyclones and powerful storms,

Standing in the heart of the city with its head still strong.

Always full capacity

It has the audacity

To make India proud in full velocity.

In the race for the country’s best stadium,

It will surely end up on the podium.

Located in the temple city,

Where simplicity is the culture and purity is the aim,

People here celebrate sports singing

#AmaTeamAmaGame

With the upcoming big projects undertaking,

To ensure success is out there for the taking,

It has already started reshaping

This is our Kalinga stadium – A fortress in the making.