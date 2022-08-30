Drawn to the magic of movies since he was a child, Vigneshwar became a filmmaker and producer. His early inspiration dates back to watching movies with his father when he was a kid. The idea of visual storytelling ignited a passion within Vigneshwar that when he entered college he already had a plan in mind to pursue this dream. His undergrad major in Computer Science helped him to explore animation as a medium of storytelling from early on.

Following his undergraduate education, Vigneshwar worked as a teacher in a fellowship programme in Mumbai. He also pursued his passion by working as a production assistant intern for a major Bollywood production company in 2014. Seeing industry veterans in action was revolutionary and inspirational for Vigneshwar. It helped him figure out the path he wanted to take.

His knack for working with artists and managing large productions inspired him to pursue producing. He also focused on understanding and advancing the concepts in the field of animation and virtual production. But his journey did not stop there. After all, how was he going to pursue his big-time dreams without being in the right place at the right time?

In 2019, among some stiff competition, Vigneshwar got selected to pursue his MFA in Film and TV Production at the prestigious USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles. The three-year rigorous programme allowed him to hone his interests in the areas of producing, animation and virtual production. Throughout his tenure at the USC, Vigneshwar worked on multiple live-action, animation, and virtual production of short films.

His first short film in the US, produced at USC, is To Dad, With Love. It is poignant film about a young woman who visually documents her experiences with a camera her father gave to feel connected with him. The film, inspired by his own experiences, went on to take over the school by storm leading to it being featured at a litany of film festivals.

Buoyed by that initial success, Vigneshwar worked on his next short film The Gift, a Sci-Fi drama about a family’s secret and one boy’s adventure as he learns more about his parents. This Sci-Fi film not only led to his recognition in the California film community but globally as well. The film was selected for a bevy of film festivals, including but not limited to, the Malibu Film Festival, Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Amsterdam Lift-Off Film Festival, Silicon Beach Film Festival, and Beverly Hills Film Festival.

Speed ahead to late 2019 and his pitch for a short film project titled Get Kissed or Die Brian got selected by a panel of faculty members, alumni, and filmmakers under the USC 546 Advanced Shorts Film Category. The film about a prepubescent boy’s journey and candid hilarity at the awkwardness of sex ended up getting funded by the school and went on to premiere at the First Looks Film Festival in 2021.

These are only some of the initial steps in Vigneshwar’s journey to becoming a successful producer he has become today as he works on projects both in production and development stages in LA.