Bhubaneswar: International Day of Forests 2024 will be celebrated on the theme, ‘Forests and Innovation’ Thursday. The Forest Environment and Climate Change department will host a special event to celebrate the day at Soochana Bhawan where Satayabrata Sahu Additional Chief Secretary of Department will be present as chief guest. Ahead of Assembly and General Lok Sabha elections, the state government had taken some steps towards forest safety and strengthening of Forest Rights Act for tribals.

Recently, in a historic move, the Odisha government awarded Habitat Rights under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to 32 villages of Paudi Bhuyan Community in Deogarh district, marking a significant milestone under the Mo Jungle Jami Yojana (MJJM). Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena handed over the Habitat Rights titles to the community leaders at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently inaugurated Anandabana at Shankarpur in Bhubaneswar. Surrounded by lush greenery and the soothing melodies of nature, he immersed himself in the tranquil atmosphere, connecting deeply with the serene surroundings. Anandabana aims to establish green infrastructure in the urban landscape to enhance the overall air quality index, thereby aligning with the broader vision of environmental stewardship. Spread over 89.05 acres, it offers a range of amenities to visitors. The amenities include ample vehicle parking space, benches for relaxation, gazebos, rain shelters, children’s play area, public facilities and kiosks serving healthy food. Beyond its recreational offerings, Ananadabana also serves as a platform for nurturing future environmental leaders. The site features 550 metres of rock trails, 32,750 square feet of water bodies, enhancing the serene ambiance and providing habitat for various aquatic species.

This initiative aims to foster a profound sense of connection to the environment among the residents of the Capital city. JK Panigrahi, an environmentalist said, “Forests being habitats for over two-thirds of terrestrial wild animals and plants, and the precious source of innumerable goods and services, their protection and conservation remain our prime concern. However, increasing threat of deforestation not only deteriorates the overall health of our planet, but also depletes their rich biodiversity. They have been the casualties of various developmental projects in recent years.”

