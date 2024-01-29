Mumbai: Rumoured Hindi film couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen enjoying the performance of the legendary English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, known by his stage name Sting in Mumbai.

Sting took to the stage as the closing act for the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India in Mumbai at the Mahalakshmi Race Course.

He performed about 16 songs in his one-and-half-hour-long performance. The musician strummed his guitar throughout the show to the tunes of his old classics, including ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Desert Rose’, ‘So Lonely’, ‘Shape of My Heart’, and ‘A Thousand Years’.

Other celebrities like Kunal Kapur and Malaika Arora were also spotted at the venue grooving to the tracks.

This wasn’t Sting’s first visit to India. He first visited the country in the 1980s for a performance in Mumbai as the lead singer of the band The Police. It marked the beginning of his many visits to India also in a personal capacity.

The second and final day of Lollapalooza India saw performances by Anoushka Shankar, Komorebi, Parvaaz, K-pop band The Rose, French DJ Malaa, Caribou, Eric Nam, Parekh & Singh, and Italian electronic dance music artiste Meduza, among others.

The second edition of Lollapalooza India is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.