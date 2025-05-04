Mumbai: Before actor Babil Khan shared a heartbreaking video of his breakdown naming some celebrities, actress Ananya Panday had shared a post about mental health.

Ananya’s post comes across in stark contrast to what Babil alleged about the Hindi film industry being full of people, who are rude. He named young crop of actors like Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor and even Arijit Singh while referring to a being subject to a particular treatment or behaviour.

The video concerned Babil’s fans and netizens who said that the actor is going through a difficult time and is not in the right frame of mind. After he shared the video of himself breaking down in front of the camera, Babil went on to delete his Instagram profile.

The web search of the actor’s Instagram profile doesn’t yield any result, and shows the webpage linked to Instagram account as non-existent.

Earlier, Babil, who is the son of the late Indian acting legend Irrfan Khan, shared a video (which was later deleted), where he appears visibly upset and in tears as he speaks about feeling alienated in the film industry.

In the video, Babil mentions several names, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

In the video, the actor as heard saying, “What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even… Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f******. Bollywood is so, so rude”.

