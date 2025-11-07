Ganjam: An ancient fort known as Potagarh, situated along the banks of Rushikulya River in Ganjam, has partially resurfaced after being buried for decades. Local elders say the fort, which dates back to British era, earned its name ‘Potagarh’ — meaning “buried fort” — because much of it had sunk beneath the ground over time. According to locals, remnants of elephant and horse stables within the fort have crumbled, revealing portions of old structures still buried underground. Nearby, part of the fort’s defensive wall remains submerged in the riverbed.

Despite being underwater for years, portions of the wall are reportedly still intact and visible above the river’s surface. Residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of restoration and preservation work at the site. They allege that offi cial efforts to revive and protect the historic fort are progressing sluggishly, risking further deterioration of the centuries-old structure. Former Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had earlier prepared a blueprint for the fort’s restoration and development.