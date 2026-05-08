Paralakhemundi: Andhra Pradesh government officials whitewashed Odisha’s census survey numbers in two border villages and replaced those with their own, sparking sharp reactions across Gajapati district, officials said Thursday.

Odisha officials had earlier marked survey numbers on house walls in Manikpatna and Gudukhudi villages under Gangabad panchayat in Rayagada block bordering Andhra Pradesh.

Officials from Andhra Pradesh’s Manjusha Mandal arrived two days ago, painted over the markings and inscribed Andhra Pradesh survey numbers in their place.

Gajapati Sub-Collector Anup Panda led a team to the area Thursday afternoon, assessed the situation and held talks with Andhra Pradesh officials.

The region has been disputed for years, though joint surveys conducted seven times previously determined the villages fall within Odisha’s jurisdiction. Panda said his office has contacted Srikakulam district administration for further discussions.