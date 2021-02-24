Koraput: The border row between Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over three disputed villages of Kotia panchayat in Koraput district is presently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

However, the southern-state organised a multi diagnostic free health check-up camp in the disputed villages Wednesday.

According to sources, a number of health workers from Salur area in Andhra carried out free health check-ups of local villagers. Among others, ANM didi J Kabita and health worker Munna Rao from Salur checked up health at Talaganjeipadar, a villager expressed.

“Health workers from Andhra Pradesh have conducted health check-up and given us medicine. Blood examinations have also been carried out by them. Odisha health workers also come to our area occasionally,” a villager of Talaganjeipadar of Kotia stated.

Healthcare services are being provided under direct supervision of Tonam primary health centre (PHC) Medical Officer in Salur.

PNN