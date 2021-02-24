Cuttack: Actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty skipped his appearance for counselling once again Tuesday afternoon.

According to sources, his wife and actress Varsha Priyadarshini and her lawyer appeared at the mediation centre here on Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court premises. However, Anubhav remained absent.

The next date for counselling was scheduled for April 16.

Notably, a case was filed against him by Varsha at SDJM Court in Cuttack under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act August 7, 2020, accusing Anubhav of torturing her physically and mentally.

The SDJM Court had appointed lawyer Smita Ranjan Patnaik as the mediator to settle the case amicably through counselling. A report in this regard is to be submitted before the court after recording the statements of both Anubhav and Varsha.

The Kendrapara MP had filed a petition in the Patiala House Court seeking divorce from her, July 6, 2020.

The Supreme Court of India stayed the divorce petition October 16, 2020 after Varsha moved to the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Delhi to the Family Court in Cuttack. The court asked the counsels of both the parties to settle the case amicably.

PNN