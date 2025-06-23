Nandapur: Amid repeated attempts of intrusion by Andhra Pradesh, now schools in the neighbouring state are attracting students from Odisha’s border villages by offering incentives under its education and welfare programmes.

According to reports, Andhra officials have successfully enrolled children from Odisha into their schools by promising better infrastructure, education, lodging facilities and financial support.

Parents are also being enticed through the Amma Vadi Yojana, under which Rs 15,000 is provided to the account of the student’s mother. Reportedly, the neighbouring state has also arranged transport facilities, such as buses to ferry the students from their areas to the schools.

The Union Ministry of Education recently initiated a process to issue unique identification numbers known as Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID to students across the country, a step that Andhra Pradesh is using to boost its student numbers by admitting children from Odisha.

Students from villages in Padua, Kulabir, Chatua, Panthlung, Kularsingh, Golur, and Khinba panchayats under Nandapur block of Koraput district are studying in Andhra Pradesh schools. From Padua and Kulabir panchayats alone, more than 40 students travel by buses provided by Andhra schools.

Similarly, over 60 students from Panthlung, Golur and Kularsingh panchayats are studying in 10 residential schools in Pedabaili of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra schools also arrange auto-rickshaws and other forms of transport to ferry students across the border.

In Jolaput and Khinmung villages under Bilaput panchayat, more than 70 children now study at various government and private schools in Muchingput of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite this migration of students, local officials from Nandapur block, Koraput district administration and Odisha’s Department of Education have remained silent, sparking concerns among the observers and educationists.

Andhra school authorities reportedly visited seven panchayats in Nandapur block during the summer vacation, persuading parents with welfare schemes and successfully enrolling over 200 children.

These parents were assured financial aid of Rs 15,000 per student under the Amma Vadi Yojana and Vasathi Deevana scheme.

When contacted, Nandapur Block Education Officer (BEO) Bhawani Nandan Patnaik said male and female teachers from the block education department are going door to door in villages along the Andhra Pradesh border to encourage parents to enrol their children in Odisha schools.

However, school authorities across the border are enticing parents and students with various offers and incentives.

Patnaik alleged that school buses from Andhra, which are operating without permits, regularly cross into Odisha villages to pick up children.

The matter has been reported to the district collector through the district education officer, he said. When asked for comment, sarpanch Rajesh Lendu not ed that 10 years ago, a Telugu teacher was appointed at Jolaput Primary School under Bi laput panchayat.

Telugu-speaking children in the area could receive education in both Odia and Telugu languages at Odisha government schools. However, after the school was upgraded to a high school, the Telugu teaching post was eliminated.

Since then, local Telugu-speaking families have been sending their children to schools in Andhra Pradesh.

Lendu urged the Odisha government to reinstate Telugu teachers in all schools in border panchayats so children can receive lessons in their native language alongside Odia.

Koraput District Collector V Keerthi Vasan said strict monitoring of education continues in eight panchayats in Nandapur block, seven panchayats including Kotia in Pottangi block, and six panchayats in Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna blocks bordering Andhra Pradesh.

Steps have also been taken to improve facilities at all government schools in these areas, and teachers and students have been assured access to all basic amenities, he said. Parents are being advised not to fall prey to inducements from Andhra Pradesh and to enrol their children in Odisha schools.

The district administration has alerted the state government about cross-border enrollments through APAAR ID. Action will be taken as per government instructions, he added.

PNN