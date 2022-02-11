San Francisco: Android 13’s first developer preview has confirmed it is sporting the codename “Tiramisu,” the classic coffee-flavoured dessert made with ladyfingers and cocoa.

9to5Google spotted the codename in the debut developer preview under “Android Version” in the “About Google” menu. The Italian dessert has been cropping up in commits since July last year.

Although each version of Android has not been publicly named after a dessert since 2019’s Android 10, the tradition is still alive and well internally at Google Android 10 was Quince Tart, Android 11 was Red Velvet Cake, and Android 12 was Snow Cone, reports The Verge.

The developer preview of Android 13 brings several changes that benefit developers and make improvements to privacy, Material You, language controls, and more. These early previews are meant for developers rather than end-users.

The first beta builds to be ready for the public at large should arrive in April, while the final release of Android 13 is planned for sometime after July.

The next-gen Android 13 platform may add the ability to launch QR code scans via the lock screen.

Android 13 platform will allow apps to transfer media to nearby devices with a tap.

IANS