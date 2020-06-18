Bhubaneswar: In a freak and tragic incident in Bhubaneswar Wednesday, a woman died while her tooth was being extracted at a private clinic. The family has levelled charges of homicide on the doctor.

The incident has been reported from a private dental clinic situated in the Ganganagar area of Bhubaneswar.

Reports suggest that Wednesday in the evening the woman went for a routine tooth extraction to the clinic where she was administered an overdose of anesthesia through her nose resulting in her death.

A complaint has been filed in this regard by the family members at the airport police station. The police has started a probe based on the complaint.

After this incident came to light, agitated locals gheraoed the clinic before the airport and capital station police officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the irate mob. The police have seized the body and sent it for a postmortem.

The deceased has been identified as Parbati Patnaik, a resident of Jharpada area in Bhubaneswar. She had complained of severe toothache and had gone to get her tooth extracted at the private clinic situated in Ganganagar area.

The doctor had examined her tooth. On finding multiple tooth cavities, he had demanded an exorbitant fee amounting to more than a lakh. Since the woman was in severe pain, the family members had agreed to pay the amount.

The dentist had then administered a nasal anesthesia and started the process of extracting the first tooth when the woman shrieked and died on the spot.

