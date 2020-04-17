Bhawanipatna: The fear of contracting deadly coronavirus has not dissuaded anganwadi workers from operating in remote hamlets of Kalahandi district facing many odds.

Chanchala Sahu from Paikabori village under Kankutru panchayat in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district is one such warrior fighting the COVID outbreak. “We have been asking people not to come out unless they have any important work. But we the Anganwadi workers have no choice but to come out of our houses,” Sahu says.

She has been visiting hamlets and villages for several days now, asking people to keep their guests or relatives coming from outside in quarantine.

“In this time of hardship, policemen, doctors, nurses and sanitation workers all are doing their bits. I am also doing my job sincerely. My job requires me to be fearless. I am happy for whatever I am doing in battle against the virus,” she adds.

“I have been asking people to wear masks, maintain social distancing at wells and ponds, wash hands with soap, not to play cards or other games involving many players like football and cricket,” she further explained.

She said she always makes it a point to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while interacting with villagers.

According to official data, there are 163 Anganwadi workers and 50 mini Anganwadi workers in Lanjigarh block who have been visiting villages to spread awareness about coronavirus and measures to check it. Lanjigarh child development programme officer (CDPO)Kusuma Kumari Praharaj and other supervisors of various sectors are helping them do their duties.