Mumbai: Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends in the film fraternity continued expressing grief and disbelief over the demise of the rising star. While, the actor was found hanging at his residence, his fans are yet to come to terms with his death.

Mumbai police is yet to give a statement on the reason of the actor’s extreme step. Meanwhile, fans have been expressing anger on social media claiming nepotism to be the reason of Sushant’s extreme step.

In an interview, Sushant had said, “Nobody invites me to their parties. Bollywood is not accepting me as a family and I feel leftover.”

Fans have now been circulating the interview and showed their anger on Karan Johar and other star production houses. Many claimed that big production houses like the Dharma Production, Sajid Nadiadwala, YRF, TSeries, Salman Khan, Dinesh Vijan and Balaji had banned him.

However, his last movie Chhhichhore was with Sajid Nadiadwala and Drive with Karan Johar. Even, Ekta Kapoor was a friend of Sushant. So, it is yet to be ascertained as to why the actor killed himself or was it a pre-planned murder as claimed by his police officer brother-in-law.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with Pavitra Rishta, he transitioned to the big screen with film Kai Po Chhe. He went on to do projects including Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore, among several others.