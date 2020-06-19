Patna: The demand for justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has spilled over from social media to the streets of Bihar. Leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students’ Council burnt the effigies of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar at Kargil Chowk in Patna Friday.

People said seven films were snatched from Sushant in the last six months and influential persons in Bollywood deliberately made life hard for him.

Vishal Kumar, president of the Jan Adhikar Students’ Council, said, “Bollywood biggies are behind the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant not being son of a film star was discriminated against. Strict action should be taken by registering a case against those who harassed Sushant.”

Student leader Nitish said that the case should be investigated by the CBI to resolve the mystery of Sushant’s death. His soul will rest in peace only when the culprits are brought to book, he added.