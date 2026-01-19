Angul: A joint team of the Special Squad and Angul Town police raided a four-storied building in Hatishala pada area of the town and seized 30 gram of brown sugar and around Rs 26 lakh from the house Monday. Police detained Manas Nayak and Rajesh Sahu of Sakasinga and Ramesh Chandra Sahu of Kumand in this connection.

During the investigation, officials uncovered key details about the operation. Brown sugar was allegedly sourced from Jaleswar in Balasore district and then brought to Angul, where it was packed into small packets and distributed to different parts of the district. Investigators suspect the house was primarily being used as a storage and packaging center for the illegal trade.

Further investigation is underway to identify those involved in the racket and to trace the wider supply and distribution network, police said. Because the area is densely populated, the frequent movement of unknown people around the clock did not arouse suspicion. Police said all details would be officially disclosed later.